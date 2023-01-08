MAGNOLIA, Del. - Police arrested a Dover woman for felony DUI after a traffic stop.
According to Delaware State Police, on Jan. 7 around 3:32 p.m. a trooper noticed a car at a stop sign with an expired registration and conducted a traffic stop.
Police say the driver, 47-year-old Stacy Collins, was showing signs of impairment, so the trooper conducted a DUI investigation. Collins was then taken into custody without incident.
State police say they found approximately 0.40 grams of crack cocaine and 1.82 grams of marijuana in the car. Police say Collins had four prior DUI convictions.
Collins is facing the following charges:
- 5th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana
- Numerous traffic charges
Collins was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on $6,553 unsecured bond.