DOVER, Del.- The skateboarding community is frustrated as plans for a DIY skatepark on city-owned property, which were seemingly approved, have come to a grinding halt.
The backlot of Dover's vacant old post office on Loockerman St. is currently filled with nothing but piles of cinderblocks.
The presence of the cinderblocks traces back to city officials' decision to postpone the construction of a new skatepark at Schutte Park until fiscal year 2025.
Following the April decision, Robin Eaton, the Director of Dover Parks and Recreation, explained that other projects which were further along in the process had to come first.
"Unfortunately the skatepark was where the funds had to come from," Eaton said.
At the end of May, skater Dennis Broomell said the skating community struck a deal with Parks and Rec to build a DIY skatepark on the downtown property.
"We have a welder whose going to weld some rails together for us and we've gotten cinderblocks for the big part of the building," he said.
At this point the skating community had made and Instagram page, @postal_DIY, and raised about $3,000 for supplies with a GoFundMe.
However, all building efforts have come to a complete stop as the city-owned property is now up for sale. Dover city officials tell WBOC the property has already received several offers.
Expressing their frustration, the @postal_DIY Instagram account posted a message condemning the situation as disrespectful to the skating community, with the account operator stating, "Not only are they disenfranchising an entire community, but they've also made me look like a liar."
The account claimed zero communication from city officials about them putting the property up for sale.
Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen says the property should not have been designated for a skatepark in the first place.
"That was an informal agreement by one of our city employees who said it was permissible for the folks to use the area as a skatepark," the mayor explained.
He said the city needs to sell the "valuable piece of property" as part of it's downtown revitalization efforts.
Christiansen also said plans for a brand new skatepark somewhere else in the city are very much alive.
"While I'm sorry we couldn't allow the young folks to skateboard there, we have made a commitment as mayor and council to build a skatepark at either Schutte Park or the Dover Park Complex so we are still committed to making that happen."
He hopes Dover will have a city skatepark by fiscal year 2025.
Until then, Kent County skaters will have to go to Smyrna or Rehoboth Beach to find some rails and half pipes.