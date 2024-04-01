DOVER, Del.- A new ambulance provider is preparing to take the wheel of emergency services in the city.
For the past several years Dover has relied on Saint Francis ambulances to navigate through emergencies. However, that route hit a roadblock when the contract was unexpectedly cut short.
Saint Francis ambulances have been costing the city $100,000 per year. But when the current provider signaled it needed about a million-dollar upgrade to continue its services, Dover found itself in the hot seat.
Dover's Emergency Management Coordinator Kay Sass further explained, "We put it out to bid, and that contract was awarded to the company called Ambulnz by DocGo. They were able to do this for $600,000 per year versus everyone else, which was around $1.2 million."
Sass detailed that the reason for this provider's affordability lies in their ability to purchase in bulk. "Because they are nationwide, when they purchase ambulances, they do it in a much larger volume, so they are going to get a cheaper rate."
Still, city council will have to navigate some serious budget decisions to pay for Ambulnz. At-large Councilman Andre Boggerty says the previous $100,000 contract may have been too good to be true.
"Maybe this is the correct price," mused Boggerty.
Boggerty expressed confidence that city council will find a way to foot the $600,000 bill per year, although no official budget decisions have been made just yet.
"I'm not overly concerned that that will be an issue that will stand out after some time. I think business will go on as usual; the price tag will be paid," he concluded.
Ambulnz will take over EMS operations in Dover starting July first.
As the provider change unfolds, dissent brews among Dover's current EMS staff, expressing strong opposition. Stay tuned to WBOC for ongoing coverage.