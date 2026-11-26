SNOW HILL, Md. - A stretch of Route 12 near Snow Hill is closed after utility poles came down, according to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say Snow Hill Road is closed between Old Furnace Road and Nassawango Road as of 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 26. Law enforcement officers and Maryland State Highway Administration crews will detour traffic while the utility company works to secure the poles.
The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid the area, follow posted detours, and use caution on nearby roads. Deputies are also urging people to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary because of the ongoing storm and hazardous road conditions.
The sheriff’s office did not provide an estimated reopening time.
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