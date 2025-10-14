DOVER, DE- State and local leaders joined the Downtown Dover Partnership on Tuesday for the groundbreaking of the Mobility Center, marking the first of several ongoing revitalization efforts aimed at transforming the capital city by 2030.
When completed, the multi-story Mobility Center on Bradford Street will feature about 325 parking spaces and retail and commercial space.
During Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony, leaders with the Downtown Dover Partnership announced that the first tenant is nearly secured. The partnership has not yet released the tenant's name, but says the business plans to bring about 85 jobs to downtown Dover.
Diane Laird, executive director of the Downtown Dover Partnership, says the project is a significant milestone for the community.
"This is a momentous day for downtown Dover, not just for the DDP, but for the entire community. We have many years of projects ahead, but this first project is the one that's going to keep the momentum going right now."
Laird says the Mobility Center will offer the community various transportation options in addition to parking.
"It will have bikes, bike repair, busing, even Uber-style busing options."
Fred Neil, a member of Dover City Council, called the project a long-awaited solution to downtown Dover's transportation and parking challenges.
"Having centralized parking allows people to come in, move out, and it makes it actually better for everybody involved."
Mayor Robin Christiansen says the $22 million Mobility Center project will support safety and economic growth downtown.
"It's going to make the downtown secure. It's going to provide an opportunity for small businesses."
The Mobility Center is just one of several ongoing revitalization projects in downtown Dover. Another is a mixed-use development at 120 South Governors Avenue, including over 100 mixed-income residential units, a grocery store, a daycare center, a coffee shop, and a community space.
Christiansen says Tuesday's groundbreaking is the first step in bringing vibrancy back to the city.
"This is the beginning of some concrete results of downtown revitalization for the City of Dover. It's going to make the heart of our city healthier."
The Downtown Dover Partnership says construction on the Mobility Center is expected to start this winter and finish by the end of next year.