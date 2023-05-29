DOVER, Del.- Vacant buildings dot the landscape on Loockerman Street, but the Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP) is investing its resources with hopes of breathing new life into the neglected spaces.
The DDP received $1.2 million from the State of Delaware Community Reinvestment Fund to support their Critical Improvements Program.
Coney Island Grill was the first to receive $50,000 in funds. The building it occupies had been vacant for 16 years prior to the investment.
Some downtown employees, like Ted Noble Jr. from Donnelle's Salon, are eagerly awaiting what's next. He believes new business in the vacant buildings would bring more feet to the street.
"I feel like if there was more of an incentive for small businesses to populate some of those vacant buildings, it would do a lot for downtown Dover," said Noble Jr. "Half of this is foot traffic... small businesses fail within the first two to three years because of no support."
The DDP Board of Directors recently approved a plan to allocate the funds to qualified applicants representing ten properties on Loockerman Street and nearby in the designated Downtown Development District.
Logan Timson lives nearby. He emphasized the importance of addressing various challenges in the area, including the alarming rise in homelessness.
"I believe that one of the keys to revitalizing any area is just opening up businesses, but in order to do so, you have to make it a place where people want to do business and feel safe," said Timson.
According to DDP, each $1 allocated from the Critical Improvements Program are expected to leverage over $5 from private/other sources, and will result in a total projected investment of $5.7 million by December 2024.