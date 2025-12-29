DOVER, DE- Millions in federal dollars hang in the balance for Downtown Dover's Capital City 2030 revitalization project, as the Downtown Dover Partnership waits to learn whether $6 million in federal funding it applied for will come through.
The Capital City 2030 plan is a multi-phase effort to revitalize downtown Dover, including two key projects.
The Mobility Center on Bradford Street, which broke ground this fall, will feature a four-story parking garage, a public transit hub, and pedestrian and cyclist connections.
The Governor, a mixed-use development at 120 South Governors Avenue, will include 120 mixed-income residential units, a grocery store, daycare, coffee shop, and community space, combining housing and commercial amenities to strengthen the downtown core.
Diane Laird, executive director of the Downtown Dover Partnership, said large-scale projects like those in the revitalization effort require a mix of funding sources to move forward.
"Projects of this size and magnitude, $50 million and up, as ours is at 120 South Governors Avenue, require many sources of funding, and it's very, maybe impossible to do that without some federal and state funding."
The Downtown Dover Partnership says it was notified it will not receive $1 million in federal funding it had applied for to support the mobility center project, which is already under construction. Laird said the project will continue without significant impact despite the funding shortfall.
"The lack of the $1 million request coming through is not going to alter the quality or the quantity of parking spaces or anything about the mobility center. We have funding in place for various projects, and it can be moved from one priority to another as the priorities emerge and as opportunities emerge."
While Laird says they've already learned they will not receive the $1 million, the bigger concern remains whether they will get the $5 million, which she says is critical for supporting the workforce and affordable housing at The Governor development.
"The federal amount of $5 million will go for the philosophy we're building on, which is equitable development and ensuring that people at all levels of the economy can have access to good housing."
The Governor project has already been scaled back—from six floors to four and from 160 units to 120—, and Laird said she does not want to reduce it further if funding does not come through amid the ongoing housing shortage.
"It's critical that we receive several million, if not $5 million, in funding toward 120 South Governors Avenue. It's well known that there's a housing shortage in Kent County and in the region, and we are right in the target zone for the type and quality of housing that is required to meet the needs of this area in Kent County, Delaware."
Even with about $30 million in state and federal funding already secured, Todd Stonesifer, Downtown Dover Partnership Board President, calls the current uncertainty a bump in the road.
"We are looking at this as just a detour. Those were plan A; now we're looking at plan B, plan C, and other grant opportunities. Some of them, we'll just reapply."
Stonesifer says that despite the funding uncertainty, plans are still on track and the projects will continue.
"Don't read the headlines as doom and gloom because we are not stopping. This project is happening. We're moving forward."
The Downtown Dover Partnership says it expects to hear back in January on whether it will receive the $5 million in federal funding.