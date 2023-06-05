SALISBURY, Md. - Big changes are on the way to parking in Downtown Salisbury.
The city planned to close the main, free downtown parking lot on Monday, June 5.
The city tells us that has now been pushed back to next Monday, June 12.
The changes are all to make room for "Unity Square," a new outdoor gathering space and town square.
Neighbors we spoke with are hoping parking will be a priority amidst the changes.
Elizabeth Rogers, who works downtown is excited for Unity Square's impact on business, but wishes the city would communicate the changes more effectively.
"I think with the parking lot closing and not being given enough communication through the city it's going to be a bit of a struggle, especially for people that aren't downtown as much that don't know all of the spaces, with all of the people downtown especially with the Ross opening it's definitely going to limit places to park," she said.
The city is redirecting users of the downtown lot to the downtown parking garage.
A city spokesperson says starting June 5, the free, two hour parking that had long been offered in the downtown lot is now being offered in the parking garage.
The city says it's a way to transition drivers to the garage.
Business owner Vicente Hernandez of Together Cafe says there is both good and bad with the downtown transformation.
"One of the reasons I started a business downtown was I hoped it would grow. I don't like the dirt that comes with construction if you get the metaphor," he said.
Mike Dunn with the Greater Salisbury Committee, which publicly endorsed plans for Unity Square, says it is a crucial step in growing the city.
"I think if people give this time, you know in 3 to 5 years we'll be able to look at this and say this is a fabulous addition to downtown Salisbury," he said.
A city spokesperson tells WBOC there will be more information on Unity Square and the impending parking changes released later this week.
