KENT COUNTY, Del.- Once a bustling hub for movie watching and even roller skating, the Felton drive-in movie site has stood vacant for many years, officially closing its gates in 2008. More than 15 years later, new plans for the land have emerged.
Kent County natives like Francis hold dear the memories forged at the drive-in.
"When I was growing up as a teenager, it was one of the best things we did. We had good times there, yes. Laughed and talked, and just two or three cars in a row. It made a nice Saturday evening," Francis reminisced.
The drive-in, which debuted in 1949 as "Hi-Way 13 Drive-In," shuttered in the 1980s. It was revived in 1995 as the Diamond State Drive-In before permanently closing its doors in 2008. Despite its closure, some always harbored hope for its revival.
"The closest one I know of nowadays is in like New Jersey. Who wants to go all the way over there to see a movie outside?" remarked Robert Creeden.
This week, the Kent County Planning Commission granted final approval for a new chapter in the site's history, potentially bringing a new stream of revenue to the county.
Garrison Homes spearheads a project intending to erect six warehouses on the property. While specific plans for the warehouses remain fluid, project engineer Mike Reimann provided a glimpse to county officials.
"The spaces are intended to serve local contractors, small incubator businesses, those types of things," he explained.
As the silver screen dims, a new chapter unfolds.
The county recently approved plans to extend sewage and water drainage on the property. Reimann said the project could require and extra right lane to be built on Route 13, pending DelDOT approval.