LEWES, Del. - The Bless Our Children Campaign has been recognized by The Salvation Army Delaware for its dedication to the community with a “Doing the Most Good” Award.
The Salvation Army says the award recognizes volunteers who “have made noteworthy contributions above and beyond what is reasonably expected of a volunteer.” The Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation was presented with the Doing the Most Good Award on Sept 3. during The Salvation Army Delaware’s 2026 Awards Luncheon at the Lewes Yacht Club.
Other honorees at the luncheon included Senator Gerald W. Hocker who was recognized with the Others Award, as well as Francisco Acevedo, Cynthia Linton, Mary Soderholm and Wegmans Food Markets who received the Heroes Award.
“At The Salvation Army Delaware Awards Luncheon, we have the privilege of celebrating individuals and community partners whose compassion, generosity and commitment to serving others continue to make our communities stronger,” The Salvation Army Delaware said.
The Bless Our Children Campaign, administered by the Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation, strives to brighten the holiday season for Delmarva’s less fortunate children every year. For over a decade, the campaign has partnered with local business and community members to buy Christmas presents for those in need through charitable groups across the peninsula.
To learn more about Bless Our Children and to donate, you can click the link here.