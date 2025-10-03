BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a Magnolia man on multiple charges including vehicular assault following a three-car crash in Bethany Beach on Thursday.
According to authorities, troopers were called to Coastal Highway near Beach Cove Square on Oct. 2 just before 8 p.m. on reports of a crash. There, police spoke with Benjamin Herrera, 22, of Magnolia, who they say was showing signs of impairment and smelled of alcohol.
The ensuing investigation reportedly revealed Herrera was recklessly driving south in a Dodge Challenger on Coastal Highway at the same time a Nissan Frontier was driving south in the left lane and a Chevrolet Colorado in the right lane. Police say the Challenger struck the Nissan and pushed it into the right lane, causing it to collide with the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet then overturned, according to investigators.
The 59-year-old Chevrolet driver, from New Castle, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
The 44-year-old driver of the NIssan and his passenger, a 7-year-old child, did not require hospitalization.
Herrera was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. During his transport to the hospital, police say he threatened a paramedic and an EMT.
Following his release from the hospital, Herrera was arrested and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,300 cash bond on the following charges:
-Vehicular Assault 1st Degree – Drive Under the Influence Negligent Injury (Felony)
-Vehicular Assault 2nd Degree – Driving Under the Influence Negligence Causes Injury
-Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of a Combination of Alcohol and Any Drug
-Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree – 3 counts
-Terroristic Threatening – 2 counts
-Reckless Driving
-Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession
Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact DSP at 302-856-5850.