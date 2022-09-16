SALISBURY, Md. -- Motorcyclists on Delmarva for this years Delmarva Bike Week are asking other drivers to be mindful on the roads. Hundreds of bikes are out on the roads across the peninsula, and there have already been a few accidents that involved motorcycles. One of those accidents, which happened in Ocean City on Wednesday afternoon, was fatal.
That fatal accident is on the minds of riders this weekend, and we had a chance to speak with some riders at Perdue Stadium, who have a message for other drivers.
"Go slow, be safe, and you know keep a lookout, there's a lot of us out here," said Robert Whitmer.
Other motorcyclists we spoke with said drivers need to be careful off the road as well.
"You should be mindful of when you're about to get out of a parking lot to double check you're rear view and make sure that there is no motorcycle passing by," said Sandra Minzer. "Even opening doors you have to be careful."
Those riders also bring up the point of thinking of the families of those who are riding bikes this weekend, and to keep that in mind before potentially making a reckless move on the road.
"Just be safe, watch out for others, you know think about other peoples families riding on motorcycles this weekend and play it safe," said Nicole Carson.
Minzer echoed that sentiment.
"I want to go home to my family, and I don’t want anybody who is desperate to cut us off because they don’t want to be behind us," said Minzer.
All of that being said, these riders are here to have a fun weekend, and to safely coexist with every other driver on the road.
"It’s Ocean City lets have fun and take it easy and just be very safe," said Minzer.
For everybody to stay safe this weekend, it's important for motorcyclists and drivers to stay alert. Some of the more concentrated areas of bikers this weekend will be Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, the convention center in Ocean City, and the inlet in Ocean City. Both Ocean City locations will have concerts going on all weekend long for the OC BikeFest.