OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is encouraging drivers to use Route 90 to enter or leave Ocean City during this morning's high-tide period due to expected road conditions.
Though the nor'easter is moving north, Ocean City is still expected to see elevated water levels and coastal flooding this morning, according to the department. They say they anticipate similar roadway conditions and closures to those experienced over the past two days. Moderate to locally significant flooding is possible in low-lying areas and across the bayside.
Because of this flooding risk, residents and visitors are asked to use Route 90 instead of Route 50 and avoid unnecessary travel through Downtown OC, especially during high tide. Police say floodwaters are expected to take several hours to recede, meaning roads could remain impacted well after the tide falls.
Police emphasize that you should never drive through floodwater. If you cannot clearly see the roadway beneath standing water, do not attempt to drive through it. Cars can become disabled or stranded, putting both travelers and first responders at risk.