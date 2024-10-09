SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. – The state of Maryland is working on a new program to deliver medicine to isolated areas like Smith Island. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded Maryland’s Department of Planning $1.76 million to get the idea off the ground.
The program is still in its infancy, but neighbors we spoke with are excited for the future.
During an average week, Marion Pharmacy in Crisfield is responsible for providing most of the medicine to people on Smith Island. Medications are bagged, sealed, and then loaded onto a boat.
Prescriptions are only delivered once a day though. Maddie Johns, Manager of the Marion Pharmacy, said the system works but it can lead to gaps in coverage.
“Prescriptions are called at all times of the day because you’re seen at the doctor all different times of the day,” said Johns. “So if you go after the boats leave you don’t have your prescription.”
It’s why she said the idea of drones delivering medicine is so exciting.
“I think this would be great, especially for refrigerated items like insulins, they could get it right away,” said Johns.
This is still just an idea in Maryland, as the state is working to acquire drones and get demonstration testing underway. The $1.76 million will help get the process started, and Smith Island locals are surprised that much money is being allocated for them.
“That’s a lot of money to spend on a program like that so I don’t know how the logistics of that really work,” said Alicia Blackwell.
Blackwell is very glad it’s happening though.
“I think it could benefit a lot of people that can’t leave the island,” said Blackwell.
As the state of Maryland works to get this program going, it’s reaching out to neighbors on Smith Island to figure out the best ways to improve access to healthcare.