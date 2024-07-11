Drought Watch Issued for Maryland's Eastern Shore

MARYLAND - The Department of the Environment is encouraging water conservation amid a drought watch.
No mandatory water use restrictions are in place, according to officials, but voluntary water usage reductions are encouraged.
The affected region includes Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties.
WBOC's Chief Meteorologist Dan Satterfield says there is much needed rain on the way for the next few days, but dry conditions will continue to be a problem.
“We’re asking residents and businesses to pay attention to water usage during these hot summer months,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “As a part of the state experiences drier than normal conditions, we recommend simple actions such as limiting use of sprinklers, taking shorter showers and not leaving the faucet running while brushing your teeth. Every drop saved counts.”
A drought watch has been issued for eastern Maryland based on lower-than-normal stream flows and groundwater levels for this time of year. During a drought watch, MDE increases oversight of water supply conditions and encourages voluntary water conservation practices.
Officials say the state currently has enough water to meet the needs of residents and businesses, but water conservation measures are being encouraged to help avoid any future water shortages. Homeowners should consider water conservation measures listed in the Department of the Environment's fact sheet.