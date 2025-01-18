LAUREL, DE - A drug investigation in Sussex County led to the arrests of 5 subjects on Friday.
On Friday, January 17th, the Laurel Police Department concluded a drug investigation with a search warrant in the 1400 block of the Hollybrook Apartment Complex in Laurel.
LPD say the search warrant resulted in the "removal of several doses of crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and US Currency."
The following subjects were taken into custody according to Laurel Police; 43-year-old Paul D Parker, 38-year-old Otis E Williams, 36-year-old Brian D Bell, 45-year-old John T Hodge, and 64-year-old William Stewart, all of Laurel. They were charged with the following:
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine (Class D Felony)
-Maintaining a Drug Property (Class F Felony) -Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence (Class G Felony)
-Conspiracy Second Degree (Class G Felony)
-Possession of Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Class G Felony)
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia x5 (Class B Misdemeanor)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class B Misdemeanor)
All 5 men were arraigned and released on an unsecured bond, according to law enforcement.