DELMARVA– Organizations across the peninsula are participating in the Drug Enforcement Agency's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 25.
The bi-annual campaign offers a chance to dispose of unused controlled substances in effort to prevent poisonings or accidental overdoses, according to the DEA.
The agency says its last Drug Take Back Day in October 2025 resulted in approximately 286 tons of medication being properly disposed, with over 4,300 collection sites throughout the country.
The DEA offers a search tool to find drop-off locations based on zip code, town or county, plus a list of year-round drug take back locations and additional resources
Many local, county and state law enforcement agencies, pharmacies and hospital centers will accept prescriptions April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.