National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Organizations across the peninsula are participating in the Drug Enforcement Agency's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 25.

 DEA

DELMARVA– Organizations across the peninsula are participating in the Drug Enforcement Agency's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 25.

The bi-annual campaign offers a chance to dispose of unused controlled substances in effort to prevent poisonings or accidental overdoses, according to the DEA.

The agency says its last Drug Take Back Day in October 2025 resulted in approximately 286 tons of medication being properly disposed, with over 4,300 collection sites throughout the country.

The DEA offers a search tool to find drop-off locations based on zip code, town or county, plus a list of year-round drug take back locations and additional resources

Many local, county and state law enforcement agencies, pharmacies and hospital centers will accept prescriptions April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tags

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

Recommended for you