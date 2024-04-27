SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - State police are investigating multiple daytime burglaries that occurred earlier this week.
Delaware State Police are currently investigating four daytime residential burglaries that occurred between April 22nd and April 24th.
The incidents occurred in the neighborhoods of Compass Point and Kindletown in Lewes, and Kings Crossing in Lincoln. DSP say the suspects appear to be targeting the owners of local nail salons. Some of the burglaries involved forced entries into the homes, according to officials.
Delaware State Police are encouraging residents in the area lock their doors and secure large amounts of money and jewelry.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone will information is urged to contact Delaware State Police.