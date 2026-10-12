The words "Home Invasion" over police lights.

(Photo: MGN)

SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a reported armed home invasion in Smyrna over the weekend.

Police say they were called to a home on Culbreath Street at about 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 on reports of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, investigators learned that two masked suspects had entered the home while two victims were inside. One of the suspects pointed a gun at one of the victims and demanded money, according to authorities. 

The suspects then searched the home before fleeing with cash and some of the victims’ belongings, police say. Luckily, no one was injured.

DSP detectives are now asking anyone with information on this case to contact them at 302-698-8444. Information can also be submitted via social media or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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