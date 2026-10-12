SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a reported armed home invasion in Smyrna over the weekend.
Police say they were called to a home on Culbreath Street at about 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 on reports of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, investigators learned that two masked suspects had entered the home while two victims were inside. One of the suspects pointed a gun at one of the victims and demanded money, according to authorities.
The suspects then searched the home before fleeing with cash and some of the victims’ belongings, police say. Luckily, no one was injured.
DSP detectives are now asking anyone with information on this case to contact them at 302-698-8444. Information can also be submitted via social media or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.