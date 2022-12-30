LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police say the southbound lane on Coastal Highway at Postal Lane is closed for a fatal accident.
DSP tweeted the announcement Friday night.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 12:13 am
