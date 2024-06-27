DSP Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar Applications Open

DELAWARE - Delaware State Police announced the application process has opened for the seminar program in August.
The "DSP Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar" is a 7 week program that begins on Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Delaware State Police Hanagar in Middletown.
Participants will meet every Thursday and explore the various facets of the Delaware State Police and how the Aviation Section serves people in the First State. The seminar will emphasize the contributions of pioneering women in aviation and law enforcement, featuring presentations from several speakers.
DSP says the seminar is open to individuals 18 and older. Class size is limited to ensure a personalized and enriching experience. Participation in the program is free.
Those interested in applying are asked to send an email to dsp_aviationadmin@delaware.gov. Applicants must include their name and a 250-word essay outlining their reasons for wanting to participate in the seminar and what they hope to gain from the experience.
The application deadline is July 26.