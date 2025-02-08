KENT COUNTY, DE - A Delaware State University aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Kent County on Friday night.

According to the Delaware River and Bay Authority, a Delaware State University aircraft had to make an emergency landing on Friday night in Kent County. Two DSU aviation students were participating in a training flight when they ran out of fuel while approaching Runway 9 at Delaware Airpark. 

The Delaware River and Bay Authority says the plane landed in the grass and flipped over. The two students aboard the aircraft were not injured. 

