According to the Delaware River and Bay Authority, a Delaware State University aircraft had to make an emergency landing on Friday night in Kent County. Two DSU aviation students were participating in a training flight when they ran out of fuel while approaching Runway 9 at Delaware Airpark.
The Delaware River and Bay Authority says the plane landed in the grass and flipped over. The two students aboard the aircraft were not injured.