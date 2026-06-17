SALISBURY, Md. - Early voting is winding down in Maryland ahead of the June 23 primary election, with turnout far below what the state saw during the 2024 presidential election cycle.
According to statewide early voting numbers, 83,203 Marylanders had cast an early ballot through the first five days of voting. During the same timeframe in 2024, 568,428 voters had participated in early voting.
On the Lower Shore, turnout has also been light, though hundreds of voters have still cast ballots in Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset counties.
According to unofficial data from the Maryland State Board of Elections, 1,930 early ballots had been cast in Wicomico County through six days of early voting. That includes 1,633 ballots at the Wicomico Civic Center Midway Room and just 297 at First Baptist Church.
In Worcester County, 1,014 early ballots had been cast at the Ocean Pines Community Center. In Somerset County, 506 early ballots had been cast at Somerset County Technical High School.
The state says those totals do not include provisional or absentee voters.
Outside the Wicomico Civic Center Wednesday, campaign signs lined the entrance while candidates and campaign volunteers waited to speak with voters.
Joe White, who is running for Wicomico County Council District 5, said turnout has been slow for much of the early voting period.
“Most days it has been fairly slow,” White said. “On Monday we had probably a more normal crowd, but almost every other day it’s been really low for sure.”
White said he sees some value in early voting, especially for people who may have difficulty waiting in long lines. However, he said he believes Maryland’s early voting period should be modified.
“I think there’s a benefit,” White said. “I see a lot of folks who don’t move real fast be able to come in here and they can beat the crowds and not have to stand in long lines. But eight full days of 13 hours a day, I think is pretty excessive.”
George Demko, with the Wicomico Democratic Club, said he believes early voting remains important, even when turnout is low.
“I think it’s necessary,” Demko said. “Anything that can increase turnout is necessary, as far as I’m concerned. I mean, who knows what the weather’s going to be like on Election Day?”
In Worcester County, Deputy Elections Director Martina Barnes-Wharton said lower turnout is not unusual for a gubernatorial primary, but this year has still been slower than expected.
“Usually the gubernatorial primary is historically low, but I think it’s just lower than what we actually expect,” Barnes-Wharton said.
Barnes-Wharton said distance may also be a factor in Worcester County, where some voters may choose to wait until primary day so they can vote at their regular polling place.
Early voting ends Thursday. Primary day is June 23.