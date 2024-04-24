SALISBURY, MD — Several Eastern Shore lawmakers gathered today at the Civic Center for the annual post-General Assembly session wrap-up forum hosted by the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce. The forum provided a platform for local legislators to reflect on their achievements and discuss areas for improvement following the 2024 Maryland General Assembly session.
One of the topics of discussion was the successful blockage of House Bill 1515, which aimed to expand the state's sales tax to include services - such as haircuts, dog grooming, dry cleaning, construction, real-estate, and more.
Delegate Wayne Hartman credited the massive pushback from the business community for preventing the bill from advancing.
"It takes a force, and people need to speak up and let the legislators know what's palpable," Hartman remarked. "Right now, in these times, interest rates are at an all-time high, and people can't afford anything more."
State Senator Mary Beth Carozza echoed Hartman's sentiments, emphasizing the need to maintain momentum to address similar tax proposals in future sessions.
"We were successful this session, but again, we're going to have to work during the interim, making sure the partnerships are there, because we expect the same or similar tax proposals to come back next session," said Carozza.
Local business owners expressed relief that the session concluded without the implementation of the proposed sales tax expansion.
Michelle Baker, owner of Michelle's Pretty Paws Dog Grooming in Salisbury, said it would have greatly impacted her business,
"Instead of coming and staying here in Maryland, Delaware is 5 miles up the road," Baker explained. "They won't want to spend an extra 5 percent on a $100 bill or a $50 bill. They'll ride up there. It will benefit us here - we have enough in taxes."
In addition to the sales tax issue, other topics discussed during the forum included the economics of solar and farmland, funding for the 'Blueprint' education plan, and landlord restrictions.