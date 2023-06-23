MARYLAND - A Coalition of Eastern Shore NAACP branches has sent a unified message to Maryland Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones urging her to reconsider the ouster of Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes as Speaker Pro Tempore.
The message follows Jones’ request last month for Sample-Hughes to step down and vacate the position. Sample-Hughes represents both Dorchester and Wicomico Counties in the House of Delegates and was the only representative from the Eastern Shore to hold a position in the House's Leadership.
Jones previously announced Sample-Hughes would be replaced by a representative from Baltimore County as Speaker Pro Tem.
In an open letter to the Speaker, the Coalition expresses their strong disagreement with Sample-Hughes’ removal, calling it a blow to the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
“As you know,” the Coalition’s letter reads, “The Eastern Shore of Maryland has long been underrepresented in the state government. Our unique geographical location and perspective often mean that our needs and concerns must be uniquely addressed, and our voices must be sufficiently heard. Therefore, the position of Speaker Pro Tempore has been so important to us – it has given our region a vital seat at the table.”
"The removal of Delegate Sample Hughes from this position threatens to remove rural community voices from the leadership table entirely," the message continues. "It is particularly concerning that this move is motivated by political power plays rather than any genuine concern for the needs of our region"
The NAACP Coalition calls on the Speaker to reconsider her decision and restore Sample-Hughes to Speaker Pro Tem, citing geographical equity. They also formally request a meeting with the Speaker to discuss their concerns further.
NAACP branch leadership from Talbot, Somerset, Caroline, Worcester, Dorchester, and Wicomico Counties signed the open letter. The State’s Youth * College Division NAACP and the Caucus of African American Leaders on the Eastern Shore of MD also endorsed the message.