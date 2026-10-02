DELMARVA - Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company is seeking federal approval for a roughly $75 million project aimed at expanding natural gas capacity across the Delmarva Peninsula.
The company filed an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Sept. 24 for its Delmar Regional Enhancement Project. According to the application, the project would add 15,800 dekatherms per day of transportation capacity to Eastern Shore's existing pipeline system through new and upgraded facilities in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.
“The project will help meet the growing residential, commercial, and industrial demand for affordable energy in the region,” Eastern Shore Natural Gas’ project website reads.
In Delaware, plans include a 5.05-mile, 16-inch pipeline loop in Kent County near Harrington, along with a new valve station and modifications to an existing facility near Felton. A new meter and regulator station would also be built next to the existing Bridgeville Compressor Station in Sussex County, according to the company’s application.
Other work includes replacing portions of pipeline in New Castle County and constructing a 1.85-mile pipeline loop in Cecil County, Maryland, along with associated valve facilities.
Eastern Shore says the expansion is needed because demand in participating utilities' service areas has grown beyond the capacity currently available on its system. The company says the additional capacity would help utilities connect new customers while maintaining reliable service during periods of peak demand.
The project's entire additional capacity has already been subscribed under 20-year agreements, according to Eastern Shore. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's Delaware Division has contracted for 15,200 dekatherms per day, while Easton Utilities has contracted for the remaining 600.
Eastern Shore estimates the project will cost approximately $75.13 million and is asking FERC to issue its approval by Sept. 30, 2027. Company materials anticipate the project entering service during the third quarter of 2028.
Eastern Shore says most of the proposed facilities would be built within or alongside existing pipeline corridors to reduce environmental and landowner impacts. The company plans to hold three open houses for landowners and other stakeholders in November of 2026.