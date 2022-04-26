EASTON, Md.– Nine people have been indicted for allegedly being apart of a drug trafficking organization in two Maryland Eastern Shore counties after several months of investigation and the help of several agencies. Maryland State Police say it was a historic drug bust, with a total street value of an estimated $1 million dollars. Their investigation began with some tips in 2019. Over the years of 2020 and 2021, police built their case. 11 search warrants were executed on February 24 2022.
The Caroline County Drug Task Force started the investigation by looking into the operation of a drug trafficking organization believed to be distributing large amount of cocaine, opioids, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines in Caroline and Dorchester counties and parts of Delaware like Kent County. Multiple law enforcement agencies ultimately provided assistance with the investigation. People of Dorchester County like Mike Mowbary Junior were shocked to hear about the scale of the operation.
"I'm surprised there are that many drugs coming through this area,” said Mowbary. His father agrees.
“That's a lot, that's a lot of fentanyl. Its surprising that there's that many people, that there's that much of a market for it," said Mowbary. "I guess it kind of makes is a resounding yes on that we do need police after all".
Even seasoned Lieutenant Adam Howard from the Maryland State Police says he has never seen anything like this during is 18 years of service.
"Especial with the amount of fentanyl heroin that was seized, we haven't seen anything like this on the shore in a lifetime," said Howard.
More details on those individuals and charges can be found here. Howard says the investigation as on going.