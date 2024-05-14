MD 2024 primary signs

SALISBURY, Md. - After months of relentless campaigning and a barrage of advertisements, Maryland voters are finally participating in what is considered the most critical poll: the primary election to determine the successor of longtime Senator Ben Cardin.

Amidst a competitive field, Republican voters appear divided. Some express support for Former Governor Larry Hogan, who has been critical of former President Trump, while others favor perennial candidate Robin Ficker, who aligns closely with Trump.  

"I think that he did really well for the state, especially during COVID and everything we had going on then. I also like his stances on the border," said Dawn Banta-Kerr of Salisbury.

But Ron Adams of Salisbury, a Ficker support says "Every year Hogan's just kind of disappointed me."

On the Democratic side, at the top are businessman and Western Shore Congressman David Trone and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. Both candidates have garnered significant support, setting the stage for a close contest.

"You have two strong candidates and they have both strong supporters," noted Lennart Elmlund, who voted for Alsobrooks.

For some, like Susan Robson, the decision remains uncertain even as she approaches the voting booth. "I have heard probably more about Trone, my husband attended an event where he spoke and was impressed but I've also heard good things about Alsobrooks and honestly I don't know if I'll know until I go in there," she shared.

Polls close at 8pm on Tuesday.

