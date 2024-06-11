EASTON, MD - A Talbot County Executive Chef has won a prestigious national award at the 2024 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago.
The James Beard Awards first began in 1991 and have since evolved into a popular, industry-wide honor-roll spotlighting excellence in chefs and restaurants across the country.
Harley Peet, Executive Chef at Bas Rouge, in Easton, MD was recognized as Best Chef from the Mid-Atlantic Region on Monday, June 10th. The category included a large talent pool of nominated chefs from Washington D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
Matt Kern, of One Coastal in Fenwick Island, DE was also a finalist in the Mid-Atlantic Best Chef category, providing Delmarva with two culinary representatives at the esteemed awards Monday.