EASTON, MD — Following a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend, Easton town leaders are looking to take action to improve safety along Route 50.
Town Council President Don Abbatiello said during Monday’s meeting that the highway, which cuts directly through Easton, has become increasingly hazardous for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. Abbatiello says the town would like to add speed cameras to the roadway. Although to do so, the town would need permission from the state.
“I hope the state would support the town's desire for a speed camera on Route 50,” Abbatiello said in a statement to WBOC. “The State Highway Administration has always been great to work with and their concern for public safety has always been a top priority.”
Abbatiello said safety concerns are mounting as more people travel through town and as several schools sit close to the highway.
“The Town of Easton has four schools that border or are very close to Route 50,” he said. “Hundreds of students drive, ride, bike, and walk along it every day. There are pedestrian crosswalks and sidewalks planned at multiple intersections on Route 50. These important additions will bring more foot and bike traffic to the highway.”
At the meeting, Abbatiello said the town is already planning to add crosswalks at Dover and Goldsborough streets, but wants additional state support to slow traffic.
“We’re going to have people walking across Route 50,” he said. “It needs to be safe for them to do so.”
Some residents say crashes have become a regular occurrence. David Podgor, who knew the man killed in Saturday’s crash, said he sees wrecks often along that stretch of road.
“There are accidents here at least once every couple of days,” Podgor said. “Whether it’s a fender bender or a serious accident, I’ve seen quite a few.”