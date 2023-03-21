EASTON, Md. - The Easton Police Department has reported a serious personal injury crash involving a pedestrian that occurred this morning.
According to the department, around 7:30 a.m., a 67 year old woman was crossing a marked crosswalk on Idlewild Ave close to Martin Court. As she entered the crosswalk, a 2014 GMC pickup truck driven by a 58 year old man reportedly struck her. The driver was uninjured. The woman was flown to R Adam Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore due to the extent of her injuries. She is currently listed in critical condition.
A large section of Idlewild Avenue remained closed this morning for over two hours while the police conducted their investigation. The Easton Police say they acknowledge the disruption the closure may have caused.
“Efforts were made to help balance the need for medical appointments to remain on time, while also creating a safe environment for investigators and emergency personnel to work,” the department said in a statement.
Both the Maryland State Police CRASH TEAM and Easton Police Department are conducting the investigation into the incident.