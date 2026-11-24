EASTON, Md. - A plan to turn a former Perdue Agribusiness industrial site in Easton into housing and commercial space has received final site approval, nonprofit developer Fello announced Tuesday.
The 6.5-acre Easton Crossing development will include 119 homes and about 20,000 square feet of commercial space, according to Fello. The nonprofit says 30% of the homes will be designated affordable and 70% will be rented or sold at market rates.
Fello says the final grading permit clears the way for crews to begin site work in early 2027, including installing water and sewer lines and stormwater infrastructure. The nonprofit expects building construction to begin in mid-2027.
Plans call for accessible housing, green space, walking paths, a fishing pond, and a fitness center. Fello says the development will have direct access to Easton’s Rails-to-Trails path and connections to downtown.
Fello Communities, the nonprofit’s housing and community development initiative, is leading the project. Ross Benincasa, Fello’s senior vice president of community development, said the project is intended to expand housing options in Easton.