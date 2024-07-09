EASTON, MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal has launched an investigation into a garage fire Monday that damaged several nearby homes in Easton.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, firefighters were dispatched to Corbin Parkway just after 10 p.m. on July 8th on reports of a structure fire. First responders arrived to find a detached garage in flames. It took 30 firefighters about 1 hour to control the fire.
The preliminary investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office revealed a passerby noticed the garage fire and alerted the owners. Both the main home and a neighboring home were damaged by the fire, and a motorcycle inside the garage was also lost. The garage and its contents are considered a total loss, according to authorities, and total damages are estimated at $50,0000.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal says the cause of the fire is still under investigation and asks anyone with information to contact the office at 410-822-7609.