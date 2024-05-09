EASTON, MD - The Easton Police Department arrested a man this week on theft and firearm charges following an investigation into car break-ins.
Police say they were called to the area of Superior Circle and Lakelands Way on Tuesday, May 7th, for reports of a man breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, officers found Carlton Freeman, 21, of Easton. Freeman, according to authorities, was found with 2 concealed, loaded handguns without a permit to carry.
Police say they also found Freeman with a wallet stolen from a nearby vehicle as well as a stolen shotgun.
Freeman was arrested on charges of theft, rogue and vagabond and illegal possession of a firearm.