EASTON, MD - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Easton man on eight counts of possessing child pornography following a months-long investigation.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Easton Police first received a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip in April of 2024 in regards to Travis Schwaninger, 42, of Easton. Easton Police determined the suspect lived outside their jurisdiction and the investigation was turned over to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives searched Schwaninger’s home on June 11th and recovered evidence from Schwaninger’s electronic devices, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Schwaninger was arrested at the scene and taken to Talbot County Detention Center and charged with eight counts possession of child pornography. He was later released on a $20,000 unsecured bond.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 410-822-1020.