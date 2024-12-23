EASTON, MD - The Easton Police Department has arrested a man on multiple charges including rape and sexual assault following an alleged incident Saturday.
Police say they were called to the area of the Easton Bypass near South Washington Street on Saturday, December 21 on reports of an assault. There, police met with a woman who alleged a man had picked her up earlier that morning and took her back to the Magnolia Meadows apartment complex where he sexually assaulted her by force.
Investigators were then able to identify Jason Marlon Rosser, 45, of Easton, as the suspect in the assault. Police say they searched Rosser’s apartment and arrested him without incident.
Rosser has been charged with the following:
-1st Degree Rape
-2nd Degree Rape
-3rd Degree Sex Offense
-4th Degree Sex Offense
-1st Degree Assault
-2nd Degree Assault
-False Imprisonment
Rosser is being held without bond pending a bail review at the Talbot County Detention Center. Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Easton Police at 410-822-1111.