EASTON, Md. - The Easton Police Department says the all clear has now been given after a hazardous materials incident. Police say it was located in the 500 block of Brookletts Avenue.
The EPD said Brookletts Avenue was closed from Tred Avon Avenue to South Aurora Street, with neighbors in that area urged by police to shelter in place.
Easton Police said the Maryland State Fire Marshalls and Hazmat Resources teams were also responding.
We have reached out to Easton Police for further information on the nature of this incident.
