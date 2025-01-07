EASTON, MD - Community recovery organization Grace Street has announced new funding allowing them to expand and provide 24/7 substance abuse treatment for those seeking it.
The Maryland Department of Health’s Behavioral Health Administration awarded a State Opioid Response grant to Grace Street, according to the organization, to enable the new expansion. The grant was aimed at establishing Grace Street as the Talbot County Safe Station, intended as a no-barrier and easily accessible haven for those seeking help for addiction.
“People in rural areas historically have a hard time gaining access to treatment for a variety of reasons,” said Kelley Callaghan, founder of Grace Street. “So often when people finally get to a place of wanting help, they can’t access treatment. We hope to help change that.”
First opened in August of 2023, Grace Street offers non-clinical and peer-led services for those suffering from substance abuse. According to the organization, Grace Street has since connected more than 120 people to inpatient treatment.
A Grace Street spokesperson says the organization will be available 24/7 to provide treatment and other resources. Located at 8262 Ocean Gateway, Suite 1 in Easton, the organization can be reached at 443-439-1820. Grace Street serves people across the Mid-Shore. The services are free and referrals are not necessary.