EASTON, MD– Town Council approved plans to establish a school zone around Saints Peter and Paul High School.
Officials plan to seek state approval for speed monitoring systems, with drivers subject to Maryland's tiered penalty system.
The unanimous decision came after no members of the public commented at a public hearing Nov. 3.
Councilmembers introduced an ordinance to amend the town's code on Oct. 20, citing the high school's exclusion from the town's established school zones.
A 2012 ordinance established Easton's school zones, including Saints Peter and Paul, before the school expanded to an additional campus in 2021.
The school zone will include all public roads within a half mile of the high school, in accordance with town code.