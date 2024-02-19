EASTON, MD - The Easton Town Council will discuss allowing marijuana dispensaries and growing facilities within the town, a move that could impact the local landscape. The council hosted their public hearing to deliberate on proposed changes to the zoning ordinance, following a six-month moratorium enacted in November.
Frank Gunsallus, President of the Easton Town Council, highlighted the purpose behind the moratorium, stating, "That's been the reason why we've had the moratorium is for the planning commission to really come up with their recommendations based on the different districts in Easton."
The proposed zoning regulations aim to establish guidelines for the placement of marijuana dispensaries and growing facilities. Among these regulations are stipulations that dispensaries must not be within 500 feet of establishments such as churches, schools, or playgrounds, and must maintain a distance of at least 1000 feet from each other. Additionally, discussions will also focus on regulations concerning the proximity of indoor or outdoor growing facilities to certain areas.
Opinions within the town are divided regarding the potential presence of pot shops in downtown Easton. Kyle Mitchell, an Easton resident, expressed concerns about the aesthetic impact, stating, "Personally, I don't really think it would fit the aesthetic of downtown Easton. It would feel a little out of place and it would ruin the charm of the area."
However, others like Jennifer Casey, an employee at Justamere Trading Post, view the addition of such businesses as a natural progression, citing existing establishments like cigar shops and restaurants serving alcohol. "I mean you have your cigar shops here, you have your restaurants that have wine and beer and all that so why not," remarked Casey.
Despite differing opinions on the location of dispensaries, there is consensus on the importance of appropriate zoning regulations. "Keep it out along 50 or somewhere on the outskirts. It definitely shouldn't be near a school or daycare," urged Mitchell. Casey echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the need to maintain distance from schools or sensitive areas.
The public hearing is Monday night, marking a crucial step in the decision-making process. With the six-month moratorium set to expire in May, the council aims to finalize the zoning ordinance promptly. If approved, the ordinance would take effect 20 days after the vote.