EASTON, MD - The possibility of marijuana dispensaries gracing the streets of another Talbot County town is on the horizon as the Easton Town Council voted to approve a zoning ordinance allowing for such establishments. With the council's decision, weed shops are now welcome in Easton. But of course that comes with certain restrictions in place.
Under the approved ordinance, marijuana dispensaries cannot operate within 500 feet of locations such as churches, schools, or playgrounds. Despite these limitations, many residents are embracing the idea of pot shops making their way into town.
"Why not? What consenting adults do in their free time is none of my concern. This is America. We have plenty of bars down here, and alcohol is responsible for a lot more deaths and bad behavior than cannabis has ever been," remarked Sveinn Storm, downtown business owner of Storm and Daughters Ice Cream.
However, not everyone in Easton shares Storm's enthusiasm. Lasheena Cephas, who works in town, believes that marijuana dispensaries might not be welcome in town.
"I feel that this would be better in more different areas probably Wicomico or even Dorchester. I feel like this would be a tough place for this to come about, but I don't have a problem with it," Cephas stated.
The zoning change also includes a requirement for dispensaries and processing facilities to install odor control technology. This provision has garnered support from individuals like Latoya Favors, who works in Easton.
"Driving through Dorchester County, I can smell it on Route 50. So I do understand the smell of it. It's really strong, and if they can work something to keep it inside the facility, you know, maybe they can look at it differently," Favors remarked.
Nevertheless, some residents, such as Easton business owner Bob Pino, remain apprehensive about the potential impact of marijuana facilities on the community. Pino expressed concerns based on his experience with a similar business in another town.
"In the Centreville store, they have a processing plant not too far. It is actually almost a mile from our store. But when the wind is blowing in our direction, the smell of the marijuana... it is pungent. It is very-very annoying," Pino, owner of an optical galleria, shared.
The ordinance is set to take effect 20 days from April 15. Additionally, dispensaries or processing facilities in Easton cannot be within one half of a mile of another dispensary or within 100 feet of any residential property.