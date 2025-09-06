Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point VA to Pooles Island MD and adjoining estuaries, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&