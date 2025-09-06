EASTON, M.d. - The Easton Police Department announced they charged an Easton woman with four counts of malicious destruction of property and four counts of use of hate symbol, among other charges, on Sept. 5.
Officers were called to Saints Peter and Paul Elementary School in Easton and shown areas of the school property where the International Transgender symbol was spray-painted.
Police say this symbol were also found on a fence at the Hampton Inn, two nearby stop signs, and an outside wall of a building along Dover and Higgins Street.
Police say later, officers found more of the same graffiti on Park Street at Dover Road and Point Lane, Kemp Lane at Dover Road, and at J&K Wine and Liquors. Investigators got a picture of the suspect, who was covering their face.
Officers were called to Ulta Beauty in Easton that night for a person spray-painting the ground in the area. An Easton police officer saw a suspect matching the description in the Talbot Town Shopping Area, where the suspect was then identified as 32-year-old Sian Radaskiewicz-King of Easton.
Police say Radaskiewicz-King was wearing a pair of distinctive shoes which matched the suspect in the surveillance video. She was then arrested for the graffiti. Police say they documented the symbol at the Easton Ulta and Kohl's.
Officials say the next day, Easton Police executed a search and seizure warrant on Radaskiewicz-King's home. She was arrested and charged with defacing religious property, malicious destruction of property, disturbing school operations, and trespassing on posted property.
The Easton Police Department said in its press release about the incidents: "Presently, there has been no discovery of information or evidence threatening harm towards members of the school or community."
According to Maryland criminal law, use of a hate symbol is constituted by the intent to threaten or intimidate any person or group of persons.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.