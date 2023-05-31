Easton's First Female Mayor: Megan Cook

EASTON, Md. - Megan Cook is the first female mayor of the town.
Megan Cook was also the former and first female commission president. So, residents won't be seeing a new face in the mayor's seat. Cook says, as the first female mayor she hopes to be a role model for young women and girls. She says, "It's great that this is happening more countrywide. We're seeing more and more women in leadership roles on boards, as commissioners, as CEO's and in the government. "
Out of the other candidates Cook beat out former Mayor Robert Willey who served the town for 20 years. But Cook says she's pleased to be taking over the reigns.
"I hope people see me as someone who is patient and is able to look at a situation from multiple angles and really take my time with making an informed decision," says Cook.
However, Cook feels her background with the town offers a new perspective.
"I have a different perspective, I think. My kids are still young. I have two in college and one in high school. I raised them here so I think I come from a community aspect. I'm not a traditional politician. I got into politics really through a community project." She added, "I really am a community activist. I wear a lot of hats in our community whether its being on a board with a neighborhood service center, or being involved with my kids sports, or working with the town and a lot of community projects".
Some of Cook's priorities are keeping that small town feel.
"Easton's a great place. Downtown Easton has a lot to offer. We want to make sure we maintain that community feel for our citizens and keep those community events so everyone feels welcome downtown or a reason to come downtown," says Cook. "I want to make sure Easton remains a safe community, an accessible community, and a community for everyone that everyone feels comfortable living here. We want to create a great place for people to live, retire, work, and raise a family".
Since taking office, in two weeks Cook has already signed a deal for 197 acres of land for a largely wooded-passive park called Oxford Park. And she says her top three issues she hopes to address and fix are: more affordable housing, safe crossings and bike paths, and the accessibility to healthcare.