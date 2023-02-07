SALISBURY, Md. -- Twin Post Farm has seen an uptick in people buying their eggs at the Camden Farmers Market. People in Salisbury seem to be flocking there, rather than the aisles of a grocery store.
Eileen Dykes runs the Twin Post Farm stand at the Camden Farmers Market, selling free range chicken and duck eggs at five bucks a dozen. She said she noticed even if the price is a little more, people are willing to reach deeper into their pockets for better quality.
"It's better if they're going to pay, let's get a good fresh egg," said Dykes.
While the price at Twin Post Farm may actually be a little more than some grocery stores, a few people WBOC spoke with said in some cases, it's still the cheaper option.
"I went to Trader Joe's in Annapolis and it was like $6.25 a dozen and I thought that was outrageous," said Terry Sobolewski. "But I bought it, and I said 'that's the last time'."
Christopher Fichtel said he's a regular shopper at Twin Post Farms, and has noticed as of late, he's paying less for more.
"They're cheaper, now they're cheaper, back when I started coming they weren't cheaper, but we like to support the local community, the local farmers, and you can't beat the quality," said Fichtel.
Frankie Swift said for her, it's less about the price and more about ethics.
"I always come here[Camden Farmers Market] when I buy any kind of eggs, dairy, any animal products really," said Swift. "I feel like it's more ethical to shop with local farmers, I feel like they treat the animals better, I know it's going to be a good product, it's going to be really fresh."
Dykes said she always goes to the Camden Farmers Market with five coolers full of eggs, and when she finally packs up for the day, she's often leaving with empty coolers.