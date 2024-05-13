WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland State Board of Elections has announced an emergency polling place change for Tuesday's primary election.
Election officials say voters who would normally vote at St. Mary's on Nanticoke Road in Tyaskin will instead vote at Westside Primary School on Quantico Road in Quantico.
A reasoning for the emergency change was not provided in a release from election officials.
The Tuesday primary will decide Democratic and Republican nominees in key races like the open U.S. Senate seat to succeed Senator Ben Cardin.
