MARYLAND - Maryland's Primary Elections are slated for Tuesday, May 14th. Here's what to know:
Democrats and Republicans will choose their candidates tomorrow for the upcoming 2024 general election.
Voters must generally be registered with the Democratic or Republican parties in order to vote in the primary. Non-partisan elections, such as school board elections, do not require party registrations.
Voting will be held May 14th between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polling locations can be found on Maryland's Board of Elections website.
The Presidential Primary, though vastly a two-person contest between President Joe Biden (D) and former President Donald Trump (R), is just one of the three major polls in tomorrow's primary.
For Senate, David Trone and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks are vying for the Democratic nomination. Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan competes with Robin Ficker and Chris Chaffee, among others, for the Republican nomination.
Maryland also has eight contested U.S. House seats, including the Eastern Shore's District 1 with incumbent Andy Harris' seat up for grabs.
WBOC will continue to cover the primary election throughout Tuesday including up-to-date election results as they come in.