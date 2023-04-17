TALBOT COUNTY, Md.- A portion of eastbound Route 50 in Talbot County has been temporarily closed ahead of emergency road work.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says an emergency left-lane closure on eastbound US 50 (Ocean Gateway) between Old Skipton (MD 662) and Skipton Landing roads near Wye Mills was implemented after a void was found under the pavement.
The closure is a precautionary measure while a repair plan is reviewed and a contractor is secured. The lane closure may be in place for a week or more. During this time motorists will not be able to turn left from US 50 eastbound onto Old Skipton Road. Westbound Rt. 50 is not expected to be impacted.
The State Highway Administration recently identified the possible erosion under the drainage inlet extending into the left shoulder and part of the left lane of eastbound US 50. Pavement scanning was requested after State Highway crews noticed that a roadway patch placed last fall had been settling more than expected.
The crossroad pipe that drains the median inlet is nearly 20 feet beneath the surface. Repairs will include extensive excavation, new median drainage infrastructure, back filling and slope protection along the eastbound US 50 right shoulder.