BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- A portion of Blanchard Road in Bridgeville has been closed for emergency road work.
The Delaware Department of Transportation says that crews will work to replace a failed crossroad pipe between Adams Road and Route 36 (Scotts Store Road) on Blanchard Road. That work is expected to wrap up in mid-September.
During the work, detours will be in place. Drivers going southbound on Blanchard Road will take SR 36 to Woodbridge Road, go south on Woodbridge Road, and then turn right onto Adams Road to return to Blanchard Road.
Those going northbound on Blanchard Road will take Adams Road to Woodbridge Road, go north on Woodbridge Road, and then turn left onto SR 36 to return to Blanchard Road.