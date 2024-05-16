TRAPPE, MD - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two people on various charges including assault and vulnerable adult abuse.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a group home on Krismor Court in Trappe on April 23rd on reports of abuse of a vulnerable adult. The group home houses 3 special needs adults who are non-verbal and require 24/7 care, according to police.
On April 23rd, a staff member began their shift to find one of the residents bound by his hands and feet inside his bedroom, police say. The ensuing investigation found the resident had been bound for over six hours.
The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation led to Paul Horsey, 34, of Dover, and Shalonda Reid, 43, of Cambridge, both former employees of the group home, as suspects.
Horsey was found and arrested at his home in Dover on Wednesday, May 15th. Reid was also arrested in Cambridge on Wednesday.
Horsey is scheduled for an extradition hearing in Delaware before he is taken to Maryland for an initial appearance. Reid was taken to Talbot County Central Booking before being released on a $20,000 unsecured bond.
Both Horsey and Reid have been charged with the following: Vulnerable Adult Abuse, Second Degree Assault, False Imprisonment and Reckless Endangerment. Horsey was slo charged with conspiracy to commit these crimes.