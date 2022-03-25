CHESAPEAKE BAY, Md. - Crews are still dredging material around the "Ever Forward" cargo ship, as it remains stuck north of the Bay Bridge in the Chesapeake Bay.
Alan Girard with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation says his organization is concerned of oil spillage into the Bay once the ship is finally moved.
"A lot of questions about the structural integrity of the ship. Whether it's able to handle the push and pull of the tags. Whether any oil spills are possible given this is a unique situation where the ship may be experiencing stresses that it isn't normally under and wildlife and water quality may be put at risk," Girard said.
The Coast Guard says there is no threat of pollution right now. Maryland's Department of the Environment says crews are monitoring the ship's fuel and water tanks.
Waterman Rob Newberry with the Delmarva Fisheries Association says an oil spill is concerning, but that the impact the dredging could have on crab, oyster and fish populations could be just as devastating.
"When they take a bite out of the bottom, when they pull that clam shell up, water is washing out the fines of the mud and the sand. It drifts in the current, it could be covering up the crabs, the clams, the oysters on that bar so they suffocate," Newberry said.
Girard says all steps need to be taken to protect the Bay's ecosystem.
"Our concern is that it is done safely, that impacts to water quality and wildlife does not occur," Girard said.
While Newberry is sounding the alarm.
"Could this happen again? More than likely its going to happen a couple of times," Newberry said.
Newberry says watermen would take issue if the state decides to dredge deeper channels to prevent ships from running aground in the future.
He says the plumes created by that dredging would negatively impact crab and oyster populations.